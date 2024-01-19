Costa Serena choses Port Klang as it’s homeport

KLANG: Transport Minister Anthony Loke took pride in Port Klang becoming an international cruise homeport for the Costa Serena cruise ship as it will enhance the country’s tourism sector.

He said the collaboration between Costa Cruise Lines and Hwajing Travel and Tours will bring long-term economic benefits for the nation.

He also applauded Costa Cruise Lines’ initiative to serve halal food onboard it’s cruises.

“This will make it easier for Muslim travellers to dine in on the cruise without any worries, “ he said.

“Most international cruises do not have halal restaurants,,“ he said.

“As the transport minister, I extend the government’s unwavering support for such ventures, which perfectly aligns with our aspiration for the Madani Economy and Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

He added that Costa Serena’s decision to make Malaysia it’s first international cruise homeport is a significant move to make Malaysia a top global cruise destination.

A vessel’s home port is the port at which it is based although it may not be its port of registry as shown on its registration documents and lettered on the stern of the ship’s hull.

In the cruise industry the term “home port” is often used in reference to the port in which a ship will take on the majority of its passengers while taking on stores, supplies and fuel.

“This positions Malaysia as a regional leader in job creation within the cruise industry and is also a shot in the arm for supporting sectors such as accommodation, dining, transportation and retail.

“Port Klang’s designation as an international cruise homeport opens doors for collaborative ventures with other regional ports, laying the foundation for a network of intersecting cruise itineraries.”

Loke mentioned that he plans to go to the World Cruise Conference in Miami, Florida, this year to encourage more cruise companies to choose Malaysia as their homeport.

Costa Serena is a ship from the well-known European cruise brand Costa Cruises.