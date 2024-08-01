Country’s first Permanent Relief Centre opens in Maran, evacuees laud facilities

MARAN: The country’s first Permanent Relief Centre in Kampung Luit here began operations yesterday and has accommodated 162 victims from 39 families as of today.

Evacuees interviewed praised the new facility, saying it is more comfortable than temporary relief centres.

Self-employed worker, Che Hamdan Che Mamat, 52, along with his five family members, moved to the permanent relief centre located near Jalan Kuantan-Maran yesterday evening after the lower part of their house was flooded up to the waist due to continuous heavy rain over the past two days.

“This time we came straight to this relief centre. We did not have to ask around which temporary relief centre we need to register at. As soon as we arrived, we were provided with food and beverages and personal hygiene kits.

“The toilet facilities are also comfortable because there are more units compared to taking shelter in a mosque or hall, and there is a kitchen for us to cook as a group,” he said when met at the relief centre today.

The Kampung Luit permanent relief centre is the first to be built in the country, aiming to provide comfort for flood-affected residents in Pahang.

Besides the one in Kampung Luit, the state government targets four more in Lipis, Temerloh, Kuantan and Pekan.

Vegetable seller Peah Mamat, 73, meanwhile, described the relief centre as elderly and disabled-friendly because it is built on one level, facilitating their movement.

“This area is also safer because in the past when I had to move due to flooding to the hall (turned into a temporary relief centre), I was directed to move to the mosque as the hall we were in was also flooded. It’s more comfortable for the elderly and those with large families,” she said.

Sunida Rosli, 47, who along with her husband, five children and two grandchildren were housed there after their house was flooded, said it was certainly more comfortable in the permanent relief centre.

“Although we are used to staying in the mosque, there are times when we feel a bit shy, especially when congregants come to perform prayers. It’s easier like this because we know everyone here is a flood victim,” she said. -Bernama