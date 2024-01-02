Court dismisses traffic cops’ remand extension, frees them on police bail

IPOH: The Magistrates Court here today dismissed a request to extend the remand of three traffic police officers suspected of soliciting a bribe from a British couple to resolve a traffic summons on Jalan Simpang Pulai - Cameron Highlands recently.

The Perak Contingent, Investigation, and Traffic Enforcement Department’s (JSPT) request to extend the remand of the three policemen aged between 37 and 42 years was dismissed by Magistrate Siti Nora Sharif.

The policemen were represented by lawyers Muhammad Al-Hirzan Mahamad Akhir and Aqmarul Aqil Ismail.

Earlier, the traffic police officers were seen entering the court at 1.18 pm in dark attire and hoodies with face masks and leaving about 40 minutes later.

The case is being investigated under Section 384 of the Penal Code, Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988.

Meanwhile, Perak police chief, Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri told Bernama that the three men who were remanded for three days have been freed on police bail.

On January 28, the media reported that the Bukit Aman police were investigating a video depicting a traffic officer allegedly accepting RM100 from two foreign tourists, ostensibly to settle a speeding ticket.

In the 50-second clip which went viral on X, the traffic police allegedly issued a speeding ticket to the UK couple and told them they could either settle the RM300 ticket at the nearest police station or pay them RM100 on the spot. -Bernama