Crab seller nabbed for allegedly insulting Raja of Perlis

KANGAR: A crab seller has been arrested in connection with an offensive post against the Raja of Perlis on the Facebook page of one Muhammad Muhammad.

Kangar district police chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop said the 41-year-old trader was arrested at Taman Akasia 2, Changlun, in Kedah at 1.30 am today following a police report lodged by a 37-year-old man yesterday.

Kangar Magistrate Ana Rozana Mohd Nor today issued a three-day remand order against the crab seller.

“This case will be investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said in a statement today.

Police have also received a report on the incident where banners with the Raja Muda of Perlis’ photograph were splashed with red paint last Tuesday.

“This case will be investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code and police will determine whether the crab seller is linked to the incident,” he said.-Bernama