Credible or ‘kangkong’?

PETALING JAYA: While a PhD traditionally represents the highest level of expertise in a specific field, not all individuals who possess such credentials have the critical thinking skills to analyse complex issues, said National Association of Private Educational Institutions secretary-general Dr Teh Choon Jin.

He was commenting on the term “professor kangkong”, which was first coined by the late scholar Syed Hussein Alatas Syed Ali Alatas to describe professors who are “devoid of knowledge to the core” and whose claim to be scholars and thinkers are undeserved.

The term came to light again recently after a commentary by his daughter Prof Sharifah Munirah Alatas titled “Are we proud of our universities?”

While Teh said the perception that all PhD holders lack critical thinking skills is inaccurate, it raises questions about the expectations placed on individuals with advanced degrees.

As the academic community grapples with the “professor kangkong” tag, Teh said it serves as a reminder that degrees alone may not be sufficient indicators of real intellectual capacity.

On the competence of professors, he said: “Malaysia currently has 2,446 professors and 6,128 associate professors across public and private universities.

“It is essential to focus on quality rather than quantity and it should not be driven solely by numerical targets and seniority, but be aligned with their field and global standards.”

Teh said universities need to better prepare and evaluate doctoral candidates, especially professorial appointments to benchmark their specialised knowledge with global standards and the ability to critically analyse and solve issues.

“This will allow the selection and promotion of professors to remain independent processes, ensuring that candidates are evaluated solely on their qualifications and accomplishments,” he said, adding that it is also essential for the government to focus on a balanced approach that encourages proficiency in Bahasa Melayu and English among academics.

“Some PhD holders, particularly those in academic fields that primarily use Bahasa Melayu as the medium of instruction, may have limited English skills.”

Teh said professors or academic experts offering comments on a specific topic should not only possess knowledge but also provide a balanced view.

“They must be presentable, especially when appearing on television. If one lacks knowledge and proficiency in English, it would go viral on social media (as has previously happened).

“This will cause embarrassment to the institution he represents and also the country on a global scale.”

Taylor’s University Law and governance professor and National Professors Council member Prof Dr Nik Ahmad Kamal Nik Mahmood concurred with Teh.

“Professors should demonstrate strong critical thinking skills, actively engage in research and development, contribute to conferences and forums, and connect their work to societal advancements.

“One’s expertise and knowledge will be evident through frequent invitations to speak at conferences and seminars, and the recognition they gain within the academic community,” he said, adding that it is also important to acknowledge that PhD holders and professors have different levels of performance and expertise.

“Therefore, it is crucial for any expert to be proficient in English and articulate ideas and knowledge professionally. Anyone willing to share ideas with the public should ensure that they get their facts right,” he said, stressing that media agencies that seek expert comments should also check the background of such individuals and select only those suitable for the topic concerned.

While emphasising the need for lifelong learning and continuous intellectual development beyond the confines of formal education, he added: “It is important to have a broader perspective. Cultivating critical thinking skills is essential to ensure that the pursuit of knowledge remains meaningful and impactful to all.”