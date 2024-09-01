Cuepacs hopes new Public Service DG will focus on implementation of fairer, more reasonable wage scheme

KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has expressed the hope that the newly appointed Public Service director-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz would prioritise the implementation of a fairer and more reasonable wage scheme for civil servants.

Cuepacs president Datuk Dr Adnan Mat said that in addition to improving the quality of public services, it hopes that Wan Ahmad Dahlan will be able to create a harmonious atmosphere among government employees, especially involving the highest management group and support staff.

“Cuepacs hopes that a good relationship between the highest officials and members will continue to be nurtured to ensure that the quality of public services can always be improved in line with the welfare of its staff,“ he said in a statement today.

He also called on all civil servants to continue to give commitment and dedication in carrying out the duties entrusted to them.

Yesterday, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali announced the appointment of Wan Ahmad Dahlan effective today. -Bernama