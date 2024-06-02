Daily fine of RM100,000 for delay in Kuantan sewerage pipe installation

KUANTAN: The contractor of the sewerage pipe installation project around Kuantan will be issued a fine of RM100,000 a day if the entire construction work, which covers 70 kilometres, is not completed by April 30.

State Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee chairman Sim Chon Siang (pix) said the project, which started in 2018, has been extended several times.

“The state government has given them April 30 as the deadline to complete the project. They also need to ensure that the works related to the project, including potholes and muddy roads, are properly repaired to avoid accidents.

“We want them to complete the paving work immediately and also place traffic controllers on the affected roads to ensure the safety of road users,“ he told reporters after inspecting the project site in Jalan Teluk Sisek today.

Sim said the development of the project had also been discussed in the State Executive Council Meeting (MMK) two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Razali Mohamed, general manager of Syarikat Jalur Cahaya Sdn Bhd, the project contractor, gave his assurance that the entire project could be completed by the end of April.

“The implementation of the project, which started in 2018 and covers areas between Kuantan town and Kampung Sungai Soi, only has about 650 metres left to be completed. One of the problems we face is the flow of underground water, which causes soil sedimentation in the affected area,“ he said.

Razali said that the sewerage project also requires digging deeper to install pipes, more than 10 metres compared with other utility lines where only one to three metres need to be dug.

However, he said that the problem has been and will be addressed by making a temporary patch before the permanent patch is made after the sewerage pipes are fully installed. -Bernama