Defence Minister outlines five strategies to empower MAF, enhance patriotism

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin has outlined five strategies this year to empower the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) in facing challenges and enhancing the people's patriotism.

He said the strategies included the consolidation of the national defence system, updating plans to address more complex challenges, ensuring the welfare and development of members, fostering patriotism, and maintaining the country's commitment to upholding laws and global security.

“The first focus is to ensure that the country’s defence system is in a state of readiness by continuing the process of modernising military equipment and assets, strengthening knowledge and expertise, and developing the national defence support ecosystem,“ he said when delivering his New Year’s address at Wisma Pertahanan here today.

Mohamed Khaled emphasised the need to modernise military equipment and assets, enhance knowledge and expertise, and develop the ecosystem supporting the country's defence.

The strategies, he said, also aimed to confront disruptive technological advancements and address both internal and external threats by reinforcing existing policies and exploring new approaches.

In terms of welfare, he said the Ministry of Defence was committed to providing various facilities, including housing, loans, and medical support to MAF personnel, and that efforts would be made to create opportunities for them to pursue further studies during service.

“My target is that all personnel who complete their service in the defence sector hold at least a certificate, diploma, or other qualifications from higher education institutions or public training institutes,“ he said.

Highlighting the significance of patriotism, Mohamed Khaled also announced the return of the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) as a means to instill national values and identity in the younger generation.

His speech also focused on reinforcing the commitment to maintaining peace, security, and humanitarian values globally.

Mohamed Khaled emphasised the importance of core values such as kindness, respect, creativity, belief, and well-being, asserting that these values stemmed from a secure and well-preserved nation.

He said the strategies and approaches implemented by the Ministry of Defence were intended to position Malaysia as a committed and resolute nation in upholding laws, humanity, and global peace. -Bernama