Dengue cases up in ME01, no deaths reported - MOH

PUTRAJAYA: The number of dengue fever cases for the first Epidemiological Week (ME01) of Dec 31, 2023 to Jan 6, 2024 increased to 3,181 cases compared to 2,715 cases in the previous week.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said in a statement today that no fatalities due to dengue complications were reported in the first week of this year.

In terms of hotspots, he said the numbers decreased to 130 compared to 131 in the previous week, with the highest number recorded in Selangor (100 localities), followed by Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (14); Perak (7); Negeri Sembilan (four); Penang and Sabah (two each); and Kedah (one).

On chikungunya, Dr Muhammad Radzi said one case was recorded in ME01.

On Zika surveillance, he said 18 blood samples were screened and all were negative for the virus. - Bernama