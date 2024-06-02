Dept head, company director remanded to assist false claims probe

MELAKA: A department head and a company director were remanded for five and four days, from today to Feb 10 and Feb 9 respectively, to assist in investigations related to false claims worth RM49,900, last year.

Magistrate Khairunnisak Hassni allowed the remand application submitted by the state Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), who arrested the two men, aged 42 and 41, when they gave statements at the agency’s office yesterday evening.

The two suspects are said to have conspired to make false claims related to the supply for a programme held in the state, when the supply was never carried out, last year.

The case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009, which carries a fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, and imprisonment not exceeding 20 years.–Bernama