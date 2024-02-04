Deputy Finance Minister: SST provides faster fiscal impact to the nation

KUALA LUMPUR: The current consumption tax system, namely the sales and service tax (SST), can provide a faster fiscal impact to the nation compared to the implementation of the value-added tax system such as the goods and services tax (GST), said Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying.

She said the government has not planned to reintroduce GST in line with the intention to pave the way for the rationalisation of subsidies in 2024.

“The implementation of GST will be considered when the economic environment is conducive, especially taking into account the inflationary impact of the subsidy rationalisation.

“The government will continue to prioritise and improve the existing tax system and introduce taxes that will not impact the vulnerable group,” she said during the oral question and answer session in Dewan Negara today.

She was replying to a question by Senator Datuk Ahmad Ibrahim on whether the government planned to implement the coordination and review of the existing taxes into a single system. -Bernama