Deputy Home Minister: Over 20,000 inmates undergoing community-based rehabilitation

TUARAN: More than 20,000 inmates nationwide are undergoing community-based rehabilitation, which is being monitored to ensure smooth and proper implementation, says Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah (pix).

He said the programme was highly effective as it managed to reduce administrative costs and maintained a low recidivism rate of less than 0.5 per cent.

Shamsul Anuar stated that this is carried out through out-of-prison programmes, namely the parole programme, Licensed Release of Prisoners Programme, Inmate Reintegration Programme, Inmate Industrial Reintegration Programme, and Compulsory Attendance Order.

“The Malaysian Prisons Department plays a crucial role in efforts to rebuild human potential through rehabilitation and reformation programmes.

“I believe that these programmes will further improve the quality of prison services in the country,“ he said during his closing speech at the passing-out parade of the Basic Prison Management Course Series 1/2023 today. -Bernama