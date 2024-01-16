‘Do more to curb road crashes’

KUALA LUMPUR: The Alliance For A Safe Community has called on the government to reduce road crashes and curb the high number of annual fatalities.

Its chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye expressed concern over the 6,433 road deaths in 2023, which is the highest recorded in the last five years and an increase of 7% compared with 2022.

“Instead of intensifying communications and reminding users to be responsible and mindful on the road, we notice that the government’s endeavours have been subdued and inconsistent.”

He was commenting on Transport Minister Anthony Loke’s recent announcement that there would not be any more road safety event launches during the “balik kampung” travel period.

Lee said this implied that years of campaigns and communications to save lives on the road had been ineffective.

He also made several suggestions to reduce road deaths, including increasing enforcement, education and engagement with stakeholders.

Other proposals are for the ministry to rethink road safety communications and campaign messages and to execute these via the Road Transport Department (RTD) and police, in line with the National Road Safety Plan 2022-2030.

Lee urged the ministry to be proactive and refresh its communications efforts by using mainstream and alternative media, and social media platforms.

He said the ministry should seek the cooperation of all agencies, ministries and government-linked corporations to ensure their staff use rear seat belts and safety helmets during their daily commute.

“To raise awareness, RTD and the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research should also work with police to provide data on road crashes and fatalities on a monthly or quarterly basis instead of just annually.

“The ministry must embark on a fresh communication and outreach programme to tackle the high number of road crashes and deaths among motorcyclists, especially schoolchildren, teenagers and young adults.”

Lee said a special task force should be set up in each of the five districts in Malaysia with the highest annual road deaths, with the Road Safety Council becoming the focal point of communications in every state.

He added that road safety events held during previous festive seasons were merely a repeat, with the ministry not setting any targets for the reduction of road fatalities and road crashes nationwide.

“It was the same approach every year. But the government expected different results. So, it is not surprising that in the last 10 years, the ministry was unable to ensure a good outcome from road safety campaigns.

“The road safety events held at least twice a year during Chinese New Year and Hari Raya Aidilfitri were more of a show rather than a plan to achieve anything.”

Lee said national-level road safety events during festive seasons were also not felt by motorcyclists, who accounted for the biggest group with the highest road deaths, including during the “balik kampung” travel period.

“There is also the question of how the RTD can perform a double role as a road safety advocate and law enforcement agency.

“At the current rate, it looks like Malaysia won’t reach the ’50 by 30’ goal, which is a target set by the UN and adopted by the ministry to reduce road traffic fatalities by 50% by 2030 and beyond.”