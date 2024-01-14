Don’t touch racial, religious sensitivities: Aaron

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians from all walks of life, including political leaders, are, once again, urged not to make any statements that touch religious and racial sensitivities to the point of causing hatred, said National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

Aaron, in his post on social media, also stressed that political leaders should be role models, fostering the values of unity, goodwill and the spirit of togetherness between races.

He also issued a similar reminder yesterday, when commenting on former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s remarks about the Indian community in Malaysia in an exclusive interview with the Indian satellite TV channel, Thanti TV.

Yesterday, Aaron reminded all levels of society to learn, understand and take heed of historical events, so that we can continue to enjoy the peace and harmony we have built. - Bernama