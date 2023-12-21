Dr Dzulkefly: MoH allocates RM1.42m for hospitals' board of visitors next year

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry (MoH) has allocated a total of RM1.42 million for the upcoming year to 142 hospitals to enable the Board of Visitors (ALPH) to carry out activities that enhance service delivery and patient welfare.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (pix), in a statement today, announced that an additional RM5.1 million is also provided for 1,020 health clinics under MoH for related purposes.

“ALPH plays a role as a link between the hospital and the community, as well as conducting visits to hospitals to identify and address challenges faced by MoH hospitals,” he said.

He also said that MoH is always committed to improving the role of ALPH to be more efficient and effective to ensure that the institution remains relevant in line with the ministry's direction.

Dr Dzulkefly said that ALPH’s duties include providing welfare services to patients, such as collecting books and magazines for patients to read and engaging in community hospital activities such as blood donation and anti-smoking campaigns. -Bernama