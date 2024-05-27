Dragon boat races set to make waves in Hong Kong next month

KUALA LUMPUR: The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) and the Hong Kong China Dragon Boat Association announced the highly anticipated 2024 “Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races”, which is set against the stunning backdrop of Victoria Harbour, scheduled to take place on June 15 to 16.

According to HKTB in a statement, this sporting event will see over 170 teams and 4,000 dragon boat athletes worldwide compete over an exhilarating weekend in the heart of Hong Kong which will also headline a series of water-splashing activities.

With a rich history dating back to 1976, the city is recognised as the birthplace of modern competitive dragon boat racing, and nowadays the annual Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races (IDBR) has become a hallmark event on the global sporting calendar.

This year, in addition to race categories for teams of all ages from around the world, as well as the always colourful Fancy Dress Competition, visitors may explore an array of Instagram-ready dragon boat-themed LINE FRIENDS displays and indulge in local specialty drinks and sweets while cheering on the races.

Furthermore, there will also be a food lane lining the Avenue of Stars from June 8 to 16 offering, among others, ice-cold drinks and refreshing desserts for a day to night experience.

There are more water-related activities splashing into Hong Kong including Waterbomb, a popular Korean event known for its music and water fights, on June 1 to 2 at the West Kowloon Cultural District, showcasing vibrant performances by renowned Korean artists such as Jay Park, Rain, Jessi and Hyuna.

In addition, on June 8 and 9, S2O, the largest water music festival in the city is celebrating its second year and will bring electrifying performances by internationally acclaimed DJs and artists to the Central Harbourfront Event Space.

Meanwhile, on the night of June 10, Dragon Boat Festival, a newly curated drone show will be launched over Victoria Harbour, followed by a captivating Pyrotechnic Display on June 15, the first day of IDBR for overseas visitors to enjoy a spectacular show under Hong Kong’s skyline after a full day of exciting races