Dzulkefly determined to implement digital health transformation agenda

PUTRAJAYA: Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, who officially begins his duties to steer the Ministry of Health (MOH) again, has expressed his determination to implement the digital health transformation agenda comprehensively.

He said the transformation efforts would be jointly guided by his deputy, Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni and the MOH team led by secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zaini Ujang.

“I am grateful to the Prime Minister and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for allowing me to return to steer and guide the MOH.

“Insya-Allah, with this team, I will shoulder this heavy burden of responsibility,” he told reporters after clocking in at the MOH lobby in a symbolic gesture of starting his duty officially at the ministry.

Dzulkefly, who arrived at the KKM at about 8.15 am, was greeted by Lukanisman, Zaini and Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan before attending a briefing session with the top management of the MOH.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in announcing the Cabinet lineup at a media conference yesterday, said Dzulkefly has been entrusted with helming the MOH as his experience is essential to strengthen the ministry.

Dzulkefly, who held the Health Minister portfolio from May 21, 2018 until Feb 24, 2020, replaces Dr Zaliha Mustafa, who has been redesignated as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories). - Bernama