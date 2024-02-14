E-commerce platform operators asked to help combat sale of unregistered medical devices

KUCHING: Operators of e-commerce or online sales platforms have a responsibility to combat the sale of unregistered medical devices, said Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

He said every medical device must be registered with the Medical Device Authority (MDA) to ensure the quality and safety of the device.

“Any medical device that is not registered with the MDA cannot be advertised.

“E-commerce platform operators need to have a mechanism in place to remove all postings related to unregistered medical devices from their sales platforms,“ he said

He told this to reporters after attending an engagement session with players in the medical devices industry in Sarawak here today.

Lukanisman added that the Ministry of Health (MOH) will also examine the need to strengthen existing laws to address the sale of unregistered medical devices.

“The process of amending any law will also require the involvement of members of Parliament to bring forth any proposals, and we at the MOH will also conduct studies on that matter,“ he said. - Bernama