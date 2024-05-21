Economic achievement in first quarter 2024 very encouraging - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded an encouraging economic achievement in the first quarter of 2024 at 4.2 per cent, surpassing the expectations of many parties who projected the growth rate at 3.9 per cent, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“In a global economic environment which continues to be uncertain, almost all sectors have surged and catalysed the growth in the first quarter of 2024.

“This macroeconomic achievement should be celebrated together,” he said in his national address which was broadcast live today.