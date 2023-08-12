Efforts to push astro-tourism

LANGKAWI: The Academy of Sciences Malaysia (ASM), through the ArtScience Initiative, in collaboration with the Langkawi Development Authority (Lada), launched a coffee table book titled Cosmic Connections: Langkawi recently.

This 100-page book showcases collections of photographs capturing the outer space scenery of Langkawi, along with special poems and artistic artwork centred around the theme of the cosmos.

The launch of this book was graced by Datuk Seri DiRaja Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Almarhum Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah, Tunku Temenggong of Kedah.

The writing of this book was led by Academician Professor Emerita Tan Sri Dr Mazlan Othman, who is also the chairman of ASM’s ArtScience Initiative.

As co-author, Professor Emeritus Dr Muhammad Salleh contributed a set of special poems for this book in Bahasa Melayu and English along with Associate Professor Dr Jalaini Abu Hassan, who drew sketches on the theme of the cosmos with bitumen and acrylic techniques.

Dr Muhammad was recipient of the National Laureate in 1991 while Jalaini is a contemporary artist.

“ASM’s Artscience initiative, since its introduction in 2019, has increasingly attracted the attention of stakeholders in promoting science and art as an integration of knowledge to attract the public’s interest towards the subject of science. Together with Lada, this effort also shows how the 10-10

“MySTIE Framework by ASM can empower eco-tourism on Langkawi Island. This will provide an experience that enriches visitors’ knowledge about the uniqueness of nature while also generating sustainable economic growth for the local community,” said academician Datuk Dr Tengku Mohd Azzman Shariffadeen, president of ASM, also serves as the Science, Technology and Innovation advisor to the prime minister and the nation.

Lada Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Planning and Development), Wan Kamarul Faisal Wan Kamardin, said: “This coffee table book is an added-value to the promotion and marketing method of Langkawi island from the perspective of combining the beauty of space, poetry and artistic sketches. In the coming years, Lada will engage in publicity and proper promotion of Langkawi island as one of Malaysia’s best space observation destinations, as well as encouraging the presence of tourists here.”