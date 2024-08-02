El Nino: Selangor has water storage to last for nine months

SHAH ALAM: Selangor has about nine months’ supply of water to cater for the needs of the population to mitigate the impact of the current El Nino phenomenon in the country.

State Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Izham Hashim said the dams in the state have water storage for consumer use for six months while the water retention ponds can last for three months.

“We are now in the process of ensuring all supplies are connected to enable us to use the water when needed,” he told the media during a working visit to the Klang River conservation project site here today.

He said the state government’s efforts were in line with a study conducted by the National Water Research Institute of Malaysia (NAHRIM), which expects the country to be hit by drought in 2026.

“We plan and make preparations, the country was last hit by drought in 2014 and the cycle of the phenomenon will repeat itself and we have to make preparations and hope it’s not severe,” he said.

On his visit today, Izham said the project involves work to deepen and widen the 56-kilometre (km) Klang River as well as to strengthen the slopes and to construct bunds that are expected to be completed in 2028, involving a cost of RM700 million.

He said efforts to dredge the river, however, are difficult due to the piles of rubbish and sediments that have accumulated at the bottom of the river for up to two to three metres high, compared to the river’s depth of four metres.

“Huge items such as tyres and furniture as well as plastics affect the technical condition of the excavator, causing disruptions to its daily operations. We hope that with the addition of a Cutter Suction Dredger, this problem can be managed better,” he said.

Izham said the project aims to increase the Klang River capacity by 40 per cent when fully completed. -Bernama