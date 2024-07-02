Elderly trader loses over RM130,000 in bitcoin investment scam

KUCHING: An elderly woman lost RM132,330 after being duped in a bitcoin investment scam on the Ddex platform that promised lucrative returns.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata (pix) said the victim, who is in her 60s and a trader in Sibu, was attracted to the investment after receiving a message and offer from an individual named JingYun Shu on Facebook last October.

He said the victim then joined the investment and even learned about bitcoin investment online from another individual known as Small Strawberry.

“The victim was promised a profit three to four hours after making her first deposit in the Ddex application.

“From then until the end of last November, she made 22 online cash transactions into four different bank accounts involving a total of RM132,330,” he said in a statement today, adding that the victim was told that her profits would be paid using United States dollar (USD).

“The victim only made a profit of RM400 which was credited to her Ddex account and could not be withdrawn as she was told that she would have to make a deposit or guarantee payment first,” he said.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. -Bernama