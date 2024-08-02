Elderly woman burnt to death, three people injured in car fire

IPOH: An elderly woman was burnt to death and three other people including two boys were injured after their car caught fire at Jalan Bidor Lama, near Tapah early today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Operations Division assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said a team of firemen from Tapah and Bidor stations were rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 4.49 am.

“The Proton Saga car was 98 per cent burnt and the body of the woman was found in the passenger seat. Another woman and two boys, estimated to be five and eight years old, were taken to the Tapah Hospital,“ he said in a statement.

The victims had yet to be identified, he added.–Bernama