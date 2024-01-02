Elderly woman loses RM115,000 in bitcoin investment scam

SEREMBAN: A housewife, in her early 60s, lost her savings of RM115,000 after being duped in a bitcoin investment scam on the Accerx platform that promised lucrative returns.

Port Dickson District Police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the woman claimed that she dealt with an individual via WhatsApp in mid-December regarding the investment on the Accerx platform after seeing the advertisement on Facebook.

“The woman made six online transactions, totalling RM115,000 from her savings, into five different accounts from Dec 19 last year until Jan 12 this year.

“The victim found that the returns on her investment had been credited into her Accerx account, but she could not withdraw it as she had to make additional payments,” he said in a statement today.

He said the woman then realised that she had been duped and lodged a police report on Jan 26, with the case being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. - Bernama