Elderly woman loses RM178,000 in fake investment scheme

SEREMBAN: An elderly woman incurred a loss of RM178,000 after falling victim to a fictitious investment scheme that promised substantial returns.

Nilai district police chief Supt Abdul Malik Hasim, said the woman in her 70s, reported receiving a text message on Nov 15 last year from an unidentified number posing as a prominent philanthropist, who offered the ‘Navicap’ investment scheme.

“The victim proceeded to make two transactions, amounting to a total of RM178,000, into the account provided by the suspect.

“She realised she had been duped when attempts to withdraw the promised capital and profits were unsuccessful, allegedly due to the freezing of her account. Subsequently, she filed a police report this morning,“ he said in a statement last night.

Abdul Malik said the case is under investigation pursuant to Section 420 of the Penal Code and efforts are ongoing to locate the suspect. - Bernama