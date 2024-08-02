Energy Stick: Public urged to channel complaints via SISPAA

JOHOR BAHRU: The public is urged to file complaints regarding the use of ‘energy sticks’ among students through the Education Ministry’s (MOE) Public Complaints Management System (SISPAA).

Deputy Minister Wong Kah Woh said this was crucial to ensure the ministry can promptly implement preventive measures and appropriate action to address the issue.

“So far, the MOE has not received any complaints related to primary and secondary schools. However, if there are any, we will take stern action to safeguard the health and well-being of students.

“We urge the public, especially school administrators, to monitor this issue. If any incidents occur, they should immediately report them to the ministry,” he told reporters after the Early Schooling Aid (BAP) mock cheque presentation ceremony for Johor here today.

Elaborating, he said the ministry has a dedicated team to monitor the complaints, and each case will be discussed during post-Cabinet meetings.

Besides SISPAA at https://moe.spab.gov.my/eApps/system/index.do, complaints can be directed to the State Education Department and District Education Offices.

Wong said the MOE also welcomes enforcement actions by the Health Ministry against traders selling these products, especially to school children.

Last Sunday, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said they had received complaints and would take immediate action regarding the products being actively sold and promoted through social media.

Public Health Malaysia (PHM) had previously voiced concern about ‘energy sticks’ that are becoming popular among students and sold at prices as low as RM2.50 to RM10.

Commenting on BAP, Wong said the ministry allocated RM78.5 million to 523,342 students at 1,192 schools in Johor.

“In addition to BAP, the MOE provides various types of aid to students including Preschool Food Aid (BMP), Supplementary Food Program (RMT), the expansion of the Poor Student Trust Fund (KWAPM) and Federal Small Scholarships (BKP).

“All these assistance demonstrate our commitment to addressing poverty issues and at the same time combatting dropout rates among school students in Malaysia,” he said.–Bernama