Engineer’s wife goes missing after Taiwan business trip

PETALING JAYA: A local software engineer is desperately trying to locate his wife who went missing after a trip to Taiwan on January 7.

Loh Seow Hwa who lives in Bandar Puchong, Selangor, claimed his wife Lee Je Siang left on a trip to Taiwan on Dec 28 last year for some personal matters.

His wife, who works as a volunteer, was scheduled to return to Malaysia on Jan 7 but failed to arrive at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport as promised. And she has not been contactable ever since.

“I tried calling her mobile phone many times but its not reachable,” he said at a recent press conference with the Federal Territory PKR Legal and Complaints Bureau.

“The last seen status on her Whatsapp shows her mobile phone was active on January 4.

Worried and puzzled, Loh tried contacting his wife’s friends but none of them could provide him with additional information.

He then contacted the caregiver of their child who informed him that his wife had in fact, made the payment for childcare services.

Loh was given the receipt and upon checking the payment details, he discovered the money transfer originated from Laos.

“I don’t understand why my wife made the payment from Laos when she told me she was going to Taiwan.

“I don’t know what is happening or where she is right now,” said Loh, adding that he is worried something bad or unfortunate could have happened to her.

He has since lodged a missing person’s report at the Serdang district police headquarters and alerted the Malaysian Embassy in Laos.