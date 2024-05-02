PETALING JAYA: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has unveiled a new initiative, i-Lindung Phase 2, enabling members to utilise funds from their Account 2 for the purchase of life and critical illness insurance as well as takaful products for their immediate family members.

This initiative allows members to access the i-Lindung platform through the EPF i-Akaun (Member) mobile application to engage with EPF-approved insurance companies and takaful operators.

Since its launch in July 2022, over 102,301 members have acquired 118,166 policies and takaful products, providing affordable life and critical illness insurance protection.

Building on this positive response, the EPF has introduced upgrades to the platform, enhancing policy and certificate management for extended coverage exceeding one year.

The upgraded platform features streamlined policy management and convenient recurring payments for long-term protection.