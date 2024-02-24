ESCAPE Ipoh opens April, expects 200,000 visitors every year

BATU GAJAH: The 59-hectare adventure-themed park known as the Nature Inspirational Park in Ipoh (ESCAPE Ipoh) here will open to the public in April.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix) said that ESCAPE Ipoh, located next to the iconic TT5 Tin Dredge will be a major attraction for this year’s Visit Perak Year.

He said the opening of the park is expected to attract at least 200,000 domestic and foreign tourists to the state annually.

“Undoubtedly, it will indirectly stimulate economic activities and be a catalyst for the state’s tourism industry, especially in the Batu Gajah area.

“The strategic location of ESCAPE Ipoh, which is close to Kellie’s Castle, Silverlakes Village Outlet, LAT Gallery, Gua Tempurung, Kinta Nature Park and The Treasure @Taman Herba Gopeng, can be considered as a complement to the plan to make Greater Ipoh (Batu Gajah-Ipoh-Kuala Kangsar) a preferred tourist destination,“ he said after the park opening here today.

The event was also attended by the State Tourism, Industry, Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman Loh Sze Yee and Communications, Multimedia and Non-governmental Organisations (NGO) Committee chairman Mohd Azlan Helmi.

Commenting further, Saarani said that ESCAPE Ipoh is also part of the state government’s efforts to make the Perak Sejahtera Development Plan 2030 Roadmap a reality.

ESCAPE Ipoh has so far employed 100 individuals, he said.

ESCAPE Ipoh is developed for RM30 million through a government-linked company (GLC) partnership, namely Menteri Besar Incorporated (Perak) as the site provider and a private company, Sim Leisure Group Ltd, as the operator. - Bernama