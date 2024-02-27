Everthing’s coming up roses for green fingers Nur aisya’s ‘Ruang Pokok’ cafe

KOTA BHARU: Stepping into ‘Ruang Pokok’, a quaint café in Jalan Long Sulaiman, Kampung Kedai Lalat, here, one’s gaze is inevitably drawn to rows of various types of glass containers housing plants or terrariums neatly arranged in one corner of the shop.

These closed and open-concept terrariums are the handiwork of café owner Nur Aisya Ruslan, 27, a former English teacher at an international school in Cyberjaya.

Speaking to Bernama, Nur Aisya said she began actively crafting terrariums or mini gardens within small spaces like glass bottles two years ago.

“At that time, my husband and I often went cafe hopping and explored shops selling indoor plants.

“It was during that time that I was exposed to the art of terrariums and developed an interest in it. My husband and I then taught ourselves how to create terrariums, which turned out to be a very enjoyable hobby and led to many successful sales,“ she said when met by Bernama recently.

Elaborating further, Nur Aisya, who is now an English tuition teacher, said that as a coffee enthusiast, the Ruang Pokok café, which opened about seven months ago, aims to introduce the local community to the art of arranging plants in glass jars or transparent containers.

She added that among the materials needed to make terrariums are leca balls, charcoal, sphagnum moss and organic soil.

Despite the initial impression that creating terrariums may be complex, Nur Aisya emphasised that it is not as challenging as one might assume.

“Suitable plants for creating terrariums include fittonia, ferns, moss, rocks and miniatures as additional accessories.

“In reality, it’s not that difficult to create a terrarium and the time taken is also around 30 minutes to an hour depending on skill level. Moreover, terrariums can be customised according to individual creativity and taste,“ said Nur Aisya who now actively conducts terrarium workshops around Kota Bharu.

Nur Aisya reassured that caring for terrariums is not demanding, and most importantly, they have a long lifespan.

“While the initial cost may be slightly higher, it’s worthwhile because terrariums can endure for a significant period.

“Maintenance is straightforward, for closed terrariums, simply open them for 10 minutes every two weeks to facilitate air circulation and as for open terrariums, maintenance requirements vary based on the plant species being cultivated,“ she said. -Bernama