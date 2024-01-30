Ex-Felda cooperative chairman pleads guilty to forging cheques

JOHOR BAHRU: The former Koperasi Felda Selancar 3 chairman pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court, here, today, to 15 counts of forging cheques belonging to Koperasi Peneroka Felda Selancar 3 Pahang Bhd, worth RM34,450, five years ago.

Saad Rajali, 66, who is also a Felda settler, made the confession before Judge Siti Noraida Sulaiman.

According to the charges, Saad, who, at the time held the position of chairman of the cooperative, was accused of using cheques belonging to Koperasi Peneroka Felda Selancar 3 Pahang Bhd, in the name of eight different settlers, which were forged.

The offences were allegedly committed at a bank branch in Segamat, with a value between RM600 and RM5,000, from Sept 27, 2019, to Oct 18, 2021.

The charges were framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code and can be punished under Section 465 of the same law which carries a maximum jail sentence of 20 years and a fine, upon conviction.

The court allowed the accused, who was not represented, bail of RM14,000 with the additional conditions of reporting to the Segamat MACC office once a month and surrendering his passport to the court.

The court fixed March 23 for mention, and for the accused to appoint a lawyer. -Bernama