Exco: Over 2.5m vehicles expected to enter Perak ahead of CNY

SERI ISKANDAR: Over 2.5 million vehicles are expected to enter Perak through the North-South Expressway, including federal roads, on peak days ahead of the Chinese New Year celebration on Feb 10.

State Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin (pix) expects heavy traffic during peak hours on Friday and Saturday.

“From Tanjung Malim to Parit Buntar, we expect no less than 2.5 million vehicles, including from federal roads, to pass through Perak, especially during peak hours ahead of the Chinese New Year celebration period.

“We also advise road users, particularly those from Kuala Selangor, Banting and Sabak Bernam, for example, to use the West Coast Expressway (WCE) until Changkat Jering. If they want to continue northwards, they can re-enter the North-South Expressway to ease congestion,” he said.

He said this at a media conference after officiating the launch of the 2024 Chinese New Year Road Safety campaign by the Perak State Road Safety Council (MKJR) and Perak Road Transport Department (JPJ) at the Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) near here today.

The Free Fuel, Free Road Fatality @ Petronas UTP programme also involved the provision of RON 95 fuel to 300 cars and 500 motorcycles as well as free engine oil changes for 100 motorcycles, including display booths of government agencies and local small and medium-sized enterprises.

Also present were Perak JPJ director Mohammad Yusoff Abustan and Perak MKJR deputy chairman Datuk Nor Sham Rahman.

Mohammad Nizar also advised highway users to comply with the travel time advisory (TTA) to avoid being caught in traffic congestion when going back to their hometowns for the festive season.

“The state government hopes all road users will drive safely and stop to rest for a while when tired and not to drive for more than four hours directly,” he said. -Bernama