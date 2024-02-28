Exco: Selangor records 588 crime cases involving last year

SHAH ALAM: Selangor recorded a total of 588 children aged 18 and below involved in various crimes, including rioting, theft, rape, and murder, according to a report from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in 2023.

Selangor Women’s Development and Social Welfare Committee chairman (Exco) Anfaal Saari (pix) said the most common offences were rioting involving 138 individuals and theft by 112 individuals.

“A total of 11 cases were reported for the seven to 12 age group, including one rape and five motorbike thefts.

“For children aged 13 to 18, there were 577 cases, with rioting being the highest at 138 cases, followed by 112 theft cases, 85 rape cases and one murder case,“ she said at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

She was responding to a question from Mariam Abdul Rashid (PH-Meru) on the crime statistics of children involved in crimes.

Anfaal also disclosed that 156 cases of abuse, 190 cases of neglect, and 146 cases of sexual violence against children were documented last year.

Following this, the state government launched the Selangor State Child Development Policy and Action Plan 2022-2025 in May 2023.

“Through this initiative, the protection and safety of children are emphasised in ‘Domain 8,‘ with a focus on establishing secure environments and communities for families and children,“ she said.

Anfaal also outlined nine planned actions, including collaborative efforts with local authorities (PBT) and the police to intensify patrols around children’s play and recreation areas.

“Additionally, specialised safety personnel will be deployed to monitor children, including those with special needs, in high-risk areas,“ she added. -Bernama