Explosion heard in video during an altercation caused by firecrackers not gunfire - Padawan police

KUCHING: The sound of an explosion in a viral video during an altercation between siblings in Jalan Batu Kawa-Matang here recently was not caused by gunfire.

Padawan district police chief, Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the explosion noise came from firecrackers and not gunfire as speculated.

“From investigations and witness statements, it’s confirmed that the explosion sound was from firecrackers lit by those involved in the altercation.

“The public is advised against making any baseless speculations as it could disrupt public order and interfere with police investigations,“ he said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, Abang Zainal Abidin was reported to have said that his team received a police report from a complainant in their 30s regarding the altercation on Feb 22.

He added that the case was being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code, pertaining to rioting, punishable by imprisonment, fine, or both.

“Some suspects have been identified, and Op Cantas has been launched to apprehend all suspects involved,“ he added. - Bernama