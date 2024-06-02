PETALING JAYA: The Hope Branch, a not-for-profit organisation founded by local comedian Harith Iskander Musa and his wife Dr Jezamine Lim, has allocated RM120,000 to aid residents affected by the recent floods in Kelantan.

Harith said its top priority is to ease the burden of those affected by the floods.

“We aim to help as many individuals as possible, and are grateful for the partnerships and contributions that we have received,” he said.

Based on past flood experiences, other than Kampung Seberang Merbau and Kampung Bukit Budu, which were badly affected, the NGO, which was founded in 2020, is also dedicated to maintaining a permanent presence in Kelantan for long-term community support.

Harith said the relief packages sent by Hope Branch contained items such as rice, fresh poultry, vegetables, toothpaste, toothbrushes, wet wipes, gloves, face masks, mattresses, pillows and headscarves.

“Our primary objective is to provide swift and effective relief to those grappling with immediate challenges brought about by the devastating floods.

“Recognising the urgency of the situation, we concentrated our efforts on addressing the most pressing needs of the affected individuals and communities,” he said.

Harith said relief operations, which spanned two days and focused on the two villages, have positively impacted as many as 1,085 individuals.

“The Hope Branch is also grateful to our sponsors for coming forward with their valuable contributions.

“They have partnered us in enhancing our capacity to provide comprehensive aid to those in need,” he said.

A social worker who preferred to be known as Kak Yong, and who is actively involved in flood relief operations, said: “I have seen first-hand the devastating impact that floods have on communities, particularly in the two villages.

“Many of those affected are rubber tappers or work in oil palm plantations.

“Their workplaces become inaccessible for months during the monsoon season from November until the Chinese New Year.

“When floods strike, families lose their homes and their main source of income.

“The prolonged period without income plunges families into financial uncertainty and hardship,” she said.

She added that the repercussions of the floods on their health are also severe.

Kak Yong said exposure to dirty floodwaters often leads to widespread health issues among villagers, including fever, rashes and other skin conditions.

Kindness and support from volunteers and sponsors have given new hope to the affected communities, she said.

“Every extra bit of help and relief provided by donors and NGOs, such as The Hope Branch, is a welcome relief and has our overwhelming gratitude.

“Their donations are a lifeline for families struggling to cope in the aftermath and prolonged effects of the floods,” she said.

Beyond the immediate relief efforts, Harith said The Hope Branch also reiterated that it will maintain regular visits to the affected communities.

These visits have been planned for Kampung Pulau Teluk Renjuna, Kampung Pulau Tonging, Kampung Pulau Pantai Hj Nikmat and Kampumg Jubakar Darat.

Harith said The Hope Branch is appealing to the public to join hands in supporting the ongoing and long-term flood relief efforts in the east coast.

Contributions in the form of donations, volunteering, or raising awareness, could significantly impact the lives of those affected.

The Hope Branch is also inviting individuals to visit its social media page at @thehopebranch.my to learn more about how to contribute and make a positive impact on the lives of residents affected by floods.