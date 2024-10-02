Extortion case: Two policemen arrested to assist in investigation

JOHOR BAHRU: Two policemen with the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department of the Seri Alam District Police Headquarters (IPD) were detained yesterday to assist in the investigation of an extortion case involving a female cleaner.

Johor police chief CP M Kumar said the police officers, aged 29 and 36, are on remand until tomorrow.

“However, one officer and seven other personnel arrested previously were released yesterday on police bail,” he said in a statement today.

On Wednesday, the police inspector and seven policemen from the Seri Alam IPD here were arrested concerning the case.

A report believed to be related to the arrest of the police officers went viral on the Telegram application, stating that the female cleaner claimed that a policeman had asked for RM40,000 to free her younger brother, who was arrested in connection with a drug case. - Bernama