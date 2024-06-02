Fahmi: Communications Ministry developing Strategic Framework 2024-2025

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Communications is developing the ministry’s Strategic Framework 2024-2025 with the vision of “Masyarakat MADANI Berinformasi, Berhubung, Berdaya Maju dan Kreatif (An Informed, Connected, Progressive and Creative MADANI Society).

Minister Fahmi Fadzil said this vision would be realised and supported by the ministry’s primary missions, namely empowering telecommunication networks and infrastructure and social communication to drive the creative content economy’s growth and strengthen the society with quality and effective information through integrity-based information and broadcasting sources.

“The vision and missions are reinforced by six main strategic thrusts, each of which is articulated with strategies and programmes to be implemented by all teams across departments, agencies, and divisions within the ministry to benefit all layers of society in the country,“ he said at the ministry’s monthly gathering today.

Among the thrusts are enhancing telecommunications infrastructure and quality accessibility, strengthening telecommunications policies and ecosystem supervision, providing effective postal and courier services, and empowering quality and dynamic broadcasting services.

According to Fahmi, the framework will be documented and serve as the key reference for all team members within the ministry in the planning, implementation, monitoring, and reporting of the Ministry of Communications’ achievements in the final two years of the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“I urge all team members within the ministry to be well-informed of this matter. We are one team and all members must be on the same track and speak the same language and move together towards the goals that have been set,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said that he had a meeting with Google Malaysia this morning, adding that he would also meet with platform providers such as Meta, TikTok, and Telegram soon to discuss online safety and ways to prevent the platforms from being misused by any party, especially criminals for scams, online gambling, and other illegal activities.

He also urged the staff to understand new technologies and ensure better use of them. -Bernama