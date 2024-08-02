Fahmi – FINAS asked to review compulsory screening scheme to improve local film quality

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) has been asked to review and study improvements that can be made to the compulsory screening scheme to improve the quality of local film production.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said there is a small problem with the existing scheme and that has caused certain parties to take advantage by completing their films that just meet the requirements.

“This is not good for the film ecosystem in our country. So, I have asked FINAS to review and study the compulsory screening scheme and to look at two things, One is the process of making the film’s script to ensure that the script prepared before production is of high quality.

“The second is the marketing aspect. If we look at the films that didn’t succeed at the box office, it is partly due to a lack of marketing and only relying on the compulsory screening scheme. So, I also asked FINAS to investigate,” he said.

He said this when met after attending an engagement session and get-together with cinema operators here tonight.

Fahmi said his ministry hoped that more local films would be able to penetrate the overseas markets, especially in ASEAN countries, more so since Malaysia will be the chairman of ASEAN next year and also ahead of the Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

“My intention is for the production of more Malaysian films that are not only shown in Malaysia but also can be shown overseas. And, of course, we prioritise ASEAN.

“Malaysian cinemas play a very crucial role as the first destination where our films are shown before they are taken to other markets,” he said.

Meanwhile, FINAS said in a statement that the engagement session and get-together were organised together with the Malaysian Association of Film Exhibitors (MAFE) as an initiative to support the development of the country’s cinema industry and enhance cooperation among industry players.

According to FINAS, the interactive session also discussed other issues faced by cinema operators, including current challenges that require urgent solutions.–Bernama