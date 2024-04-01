Fahmi hands over donation from tabung Kasih@HAWANA to former RTM editor

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today visited former Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) editor Sahbudin Abdullah, who is suffering from heart problems, to hand over donations from Kasih@HAWANA Fund.

The donation was presented to Sahbudin at his home in Cheras here. Also present were the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) editor-in-chief Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and deputy editor-in-chief of news service Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Sahbudin, 73, who was with RTM as a contract employee for 27 years until 2017, is among 29 media friends who have benefited from Tabung Kasih@HAWANA since the initiative was introduced in April last year.

He also served Utusan Malaysia from 1980 to 1990 and was its correspondent in Jakarta in the last three years of his service at the company.

Sahbudin was diagnosed with heart disease in 2020 and is currently receiving treatment at Serdang Hospital.

The father of the two children, who is no longer working, has also been diagnosed with diabetes.

The Kasih@HAWANA Fund, an initiative by then Communications and Digital Ministry (now known as Communications Ministry) through Bernama, is to assist media practitioners, former media personnel and veteran journalists in need.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when opening the HAWANA 2023 celebration in Ipoh, Perak, in May last year, approved an initial allocation of RM1 million to Tabung Kasih@HAWANA. - Bernama