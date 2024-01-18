Fahmi invites M’sians to join special postcard campaign for Palestinian independence

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today invited Malaysians to join the Special Postcard Campaign for Palestinian Independence as a sign of support for the aspirations and dreams of the Palestinian people.

He said Malaysians can express their solidarity through the Independent Palestine Special Postcard, which is available at all Pos Malaysia offices or through the official website of Pos Malaysia Berhad starting today.

Fahmi, who is the Unity Government spokesperson, shared information about the campaign through a Facebook post today.

According to the post, the special postcards are sold at the price of RM6 for three pieces, including one pre-stamped postcard addressed to United Nations (UN) secretary-general Antonio Guterres.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Cabinet Ministers signed and sent these special postcards to Guterres, expressing, among other things, the desire of the Malaysian people for the UN to accept Palestine as a member state.

The content of the postcards also called for the immediate cessation of violence and oppression against the Palestinian people by the Zionist regime.–Bernama