Fahmi: Journalism ethics manual to be launched this month

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Communications will launch a journalism ethics manual this month to clarify several aspects, including news verification.

Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) said a meeting was held with the Department of Information yesterday to make some coordination before the launch.

“We expect to find a suitable date to launch the manual after the Chinese New Year. InsyaAllah, closer to the date and after a bit more research, we will share more of its content,“ he told reporters after today’s ministry’s monthly gathering.

Asked about the registration of the Central Database Hub (PADU) among the Communications Ministry’s staff, Fahmi said it was more encouraging than before.

“For some civil servants who may be the heads of household, the registration process for the family members (may take time)...but the first step is registration,“ he said.

On Jan 2, the government launched the country’s primary database that is secured and comprehensive, driving towards digitalisation and accurate analytics generation.

Malaysians aged 18 and above are encouraged to register and update their information in the system (https://www.padu.gov.my ) to ensure eligible citizens do not miss out on targeted subsidies, assistance, and social protection. -Bernama