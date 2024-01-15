Fahmi: MyGCC now under Communications Ministry

CYBERJAYA: The Malaysian Government Call Centre (MyGCC), which was previously under the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (MAMPU), is now placed under the Ministry of Communications, Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

“The decision to place MyGCC under the Ministry of Communications is due to the agency’s crucial role as the primary communication channel between the government and the public to obtain information and to lodge complaints,” he said.

Fahmi said MyDIGITAL Corporation, which was previously under the purview of the Ministry of Economy, on the other hand, has been transferred to the Ministry of Digital.

“There are a few more agencies, either new or in the process of having their transfers confirmed.

“By the end of the month, a Ministerial Function Order will be published to determine the ministries and the agencies under them, which will serve as an official directory of where these agencies are located,” he said after visiting MyGCC here today.

Also present were his deputy Teo Nie Ching and Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa.

The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), Tun Abdul Razak Broadcasting and Information Institute (IPPTAR), Information Department (JaPen), Broadcasting Department, National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas), Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), and MyCreative Ventures remain under the Ministry of Communications.

Prior to this, media reported that the Department of Community Communications (J-Kom), which was previously under the Prime Minister’s Department, is now also overseen by the Ministry of Communications.

On MyGCC, Fahmi said that the call centre handled approximately 955,867 transactions last year through various platforms, with 99.26 per cent of them being telephone calls.

He noted that most calls were related to the Ministry of Home Affairs and its agencies, such as the Immigration Department and the National Registration Department, as well as the Road Transport Department.

“Since many people now interact through applications like WhatsApp, Telegram, and so on, I have asked the MyGCC team to explore what we can do to improve communication processes, including the adoption of AI (artificial intelligence) to utilise platforms other than voice calls, such as WhatsApp and so forth,” he said.

At present, the public can make inquiries, complaints, suggestions, or give feedback, request for service transfers, and express appreciation to all government agencies through seven communication channels using a single number, without the need to physically visit the respective government agencies or ministries.

The seven channels are voice calls, Short Message Service (SMS), email, Facebook, Twitter (now known as X), Instagram, and the SITI@MyGCC Chatbot Application.

When asked about the fate of contract workers in the broadcasting and entertainment sectors, Fahmi acknowledged the incident involving a radio announcer whose contract was not renewed, but stressed that the government does not intervene in contractual issues between the radio announcer and the company.

“Much of my focus now is to ensure that if there are contracts, they should include social security aspects through the Social Security Organisation (Socso), especially concerning stringers, freelance journalists, and the cast and crew in either filmmaking or performing arts.

“I see that many of the contract issues we are examining relate more to social security aspects, but we do not interfere with matters such as salary. That is up to the parties involved to discuss,” he said.

The recent announcement involving Suria FM radio announcer, Tyzo, 47, caused a stir as many were dissatisfied with the sudden termination of his contract.

Tyzo, whose real name is Tuah Zolqarnain Idris, was the winner of the Most Popular Radio Announcer Award at the 35th Anugerah Bintang Popular Berita Harian last year. -Bernama