Fahmi visits hospitalised Bernama TV staff, presents Kasih@HAWANA aid

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today visited Bernama TV broadcasting technician executive Mohd Saifuddin Mohd Nazari who is in a coma at the intensive care unit of the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre here following a road accident last Friday.

During the visit, Fahmi also presented Mohd Saifuddin’s wife, Azrin Bujal, 35, and father Mohd Nazari Ibrahim, 60, a donation from Tabung Kasih@HAWANA, an initiative by the ministry through the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), to ease their burden.

“I would also like to thank Bernama for preparing the aid from Tabung Kasih@HAWANA. I hope Mohd Saifuddin’s wife and father will stay strong and Insya-Allah, we will continue to help,” he told reporters after the visit.

Also present were Bernama editor-in-chief (also assuming duties of Bernama chief executive officer) Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, deputy editor-in-chief (News Service) Arul Rajoo Durar Raj and head of TV and Radio Broadcasting, Mohd Shukri Ishak.

Apart from Tabung Kasih@HAWANA aid, Mohd Saifuddin also received other donations from the news agency’s Welfare Fund.

The Tabung Kasih@HAWANA is a fund established in conjunction with the National Journalists’ Day 2023 as a continuous effort to help any member of the media fraternity who facing difficulties and struggling with life’s challenges.

Mohd Saifuddin was admitted to the hospital last Friday after being involved in a road accident in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, while on his way home from work.

“Based on the briefing given by the doctor, he (Mohd Saifuddin) is still in a coma, they (the doctors) will try to wake him up, but it will take some time,” Fahmi said.

Meanwhile, Azrin expressed hope that the relevant authorities could provide fair justice for her husband, who is believed to have been hit by a drunk driver while riding his motorcycle home after finishing his shift at around 1 am on Jan 5.

“At 2.20 am, I received a call from the hospital, telling me my husband was involved in an accident and asking me to come to the hospital as he was in critical condition. It was said that the accident occurred near the Columbia Hospital in Petaling Jaya, and he was just 10 minutes away from reaching home.

“I hope he will recover from this, sooner or later. May Allah ease everything for him because right now, he is still in a coma,” she said. -Bernama