KOTA KINABALU: A father was detained for criminal intimidation after threatening teachers who discovered his kid smoking in school on the day of the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) written test.

Following an incident on Monday, police apprehended the 49-year-old suspect at Kepayan Ridge’s school property.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Asst Comm Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the parent was detained under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation after a teacher reported the incident.

He stated that the suspect had been remanded, but declined to provide further information awaiting an investigation.

The incident, which took place on the school’s basketball court, was said to have been prompted after a teacher saw the teen smoking in the bathroom on the upper level of one of the school blocks.

The instructor was reported to have attempted to take the teenager and two other students to the disciplinary room, however the boy allegedly grew hostile, prompting two other teachers to intervene.

When they checked his school bag, they discovered a package of cigarettes.

Shortly after, the boy’s father appeared and reportedly confronted and questioned the instructors about assaulting his kid.

Despite one of the instructors’ explanations, the father yelled threats and grabbed him by the collar.

Sabah Education Department director Datuk Raisin Saidin stated that the youngster was spotted smoking at school, which is not permitted within any school compound.

Furthermore, it was reported that the boy had already been expelled from school on December 15th and had just returned to sit for his SPM exam.