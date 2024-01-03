Father urges missing daughter, 14, to return home

ALOR SETAR: A father of a missing 14-year-old daughter who went missing two days ago is urging her to return home immediately.

Sofan Feroza Mat Yusop, 45, said his daughter Sofea Auni Adilah left his ex-wife’s home in Bandar Amanjaya, Sungai Petani at around 8.30 pm last Tuesday.

“My daughter was sent to her mom’s house to spend the school holidays and no issues or changes in behaviour occurred. Our whole family just returned from holidaying in Thailand and celebrated her birthday several days before she went missing.

“I got a call from my ex-wife who told me our daughter was not at home at around 8.50 pm, and I rushed to Sungai Petani from Alor Setar to look for her together,” he told reporters here today.

He said he asked his ex-wife to lodge a police report at the Kuala Muda district police headquarters at 2 am after calls to their daughter’s mobile phone went unanswered.

“We are very worried about the safety of our youngest of three children. I can’t sleep and lost my appetite after she went missing.

“Anyone with information or has seen my daughter, who is a student of Sekolah Menengah Convent Alor Setar can contact this number 019-5007303,” he added. -Bernama