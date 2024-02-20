Female green turle found dead on Terengganu beach

CHUKAI: A female green sea turtle was found dead at Che Wan Beach, Kijal, here this morning.

Geng Plastik Ija Terengganu Club chairman Zulkefli Sarji said the turtle carcass, with its stomach exposed, was found by members of the association during a beach clean-up programme conducted in collaboration with students from the Kemaman Vocational College at about 7.30 am.

He said that the State Fisheries Department had been notified of the incident.

“According to the State Fisheries Department, the turtle probably died because it got trapped in ray nets.

“As we all know, turtles must surface every few hours to breathe. When turtles are caught (in nets), they are unable to surface to breathe, causing them to drown,“ he said when contacted.

Zulkefli hoped that the authorities would take immediate action to prevent more sea turtle deaths. -Bernama