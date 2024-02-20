Female taxi driver freed of charge of exploiting man for begging

SEREMBAN: The Sessions Court today acquitted and discharged a female taxi driver of the charge of exploiting a man by using him for begging three years ago.

Judge Datin Surita Budin made the decision after the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against Nurul Hidayah Md Nor, 32, at the end of the prosecution’s case.

“Therefore, the accused is hereby acquitted and discharged without having to be called to enter defence.

“In his sworn testimony, the victim said he voluntarily begged for alms in public places without any coercion from the accused or any other party. He engaged in this activity after leaving his family home because his father refused to support him,” the judge said.

Surita said every alms collected was fully utilised by the man, and even after the police report was filed, he continued begging on the street, demonstrating that the activity was unrelated to the accused.

On April 8, 2022, Nurul Hidayah pleaded not guilty to the charge of trafficking and exploiting the 27-year-old man under Section 27(c) of the Minor Offences Act 1955 by asking him to beg for alms in public places when he was capable of doing other jobs.

The act was allegedly committed in Seremban and Senawang between May and Nov 7, 2021, an offence under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years or a fine, or both, on conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Christhoper Enteri Mawan prosecuted, while the accused was represented by lawyer Haresh Mahadevan.

The trial began on Jan 9 last year with eight witnesses called to give their statements. -Bernama