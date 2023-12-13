Finance bill 2023 passed by Dewan Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Negara unanimously passed the Finance Bill (No. 2) 2023 today, which aims to implement the proposed tax measures announced in Budget 2024.

It was approved after the third reading by Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying.

The enforcement involves the capital gains tax for the disposal of unlisted shares and the global minimum tax as well as the implementation of e-invoicing, said Lim.

“Overall, the bill contains 142 clauses which are divided into 15 chapters to amend 14 Acts of direct and indirect taxes,“ she said.

For the record, the Dewan Rakyat has approved the Finance Bill 2023 to enforce tax measures, in addition to implementing the government’s decision regarding the improvement of tax administration on April 3. - Bernama