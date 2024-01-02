Fire at SK Senderut, Kuala Lipis

KUANTAN: A building block at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Senderut in Pos Senderut, Kuala Lipis, was destroyed in a fire last night.

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Public Relations Officer in Pahang, Zulfadli Zakaria said the building was completely razed, but no casualties were reported.

“The department received a distress call at 10.29 pm and took three hours and 17 minutes to arrive at the scene as it could only be accessed using a four-wheel drive vehicle.

“However, the firefighters were able to control the fire at 3.23 am and the operation ended at 4.53 am,“ he said in a statement here today.

Zulfadli said the operation involved firefighters from the Sungai Koyan Fire and Rescue Station in Kuala Lipis, which is about 47 kilometres from the fire scene, and from the Raub Fire and Rescue Station, about 70 km from the school. - Bernama