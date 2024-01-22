Firefighters take over 18 hours to put out fire at wood factory

NIBONG TEBAL: Firefighters spent over 18 hours to put out afire at a wood factory along Jalan Kerian, Sungai Jawi here that began yesterday evening.

A Penang Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said they received a distress call at 6.53 pm yesterday and when the firefighters arrived at the scene, the fire had spread through the 140-square metre wood processing factory.

“An estimated 80 per cent of the factory had been engulfed by the fire at that point and firefighters fought the fire till they managed to put it out along with the embers at about 1.35 pm today, a total of around 18 hours,” the spokesman said when contacted today.

Over 100 firefighters, along with nine volunteer firefighting teams were involved in putting out the fire, the spokesman said, adding that they were still investigating the cause of the fire and losses have yet to be estimated.

No casualties were reported due to the fire. - Bernama